Watch: Marshon Ford, Monty Montgomery Talk Louisville's Fall Camp, First Scrimmage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Things are starting to heat up in fall camp for the Louisville football program.

Roughly two weeks into the preseason, and not long after conducting their first full-tackle practice, the Cardinals held their first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday. Louisville ran approximately 100 snaps in the controlled scrimmage.

"Everything went fine, we're just all out there competing," tight end Marshon Ford said. "We look very sharp on both sides of the ball. We were just out there trying to make each other better."

Other than a couple pre-snap penalties and other things within their control, Ford says that offense was "smooth sailing," and that they need to continue working on their craft. Over on defense, the Cardinals did a good job with stopping the run and gap accountability, but there is still some work to do according to middle linebacker Monty Montgomery.

"We just gotta execute better,” he said. “We just gotta man up and drop our nuts. It's time to step up. We're playing Syracuse in 21 days, and we're gonna be prepared for Syracuse in 21 days, most definitely."

Following the scrimmage, Ford and Montgomery took time to meet with the media. They discussed the scrimmage itself, several position groups on the roster, their respective roles, and more.

Below are the videos from their press conference:

Tight End Marshon Ford

Middle Linebacker Monty Montgomery

(Photo of Monty Montgomery via University of Louisville Athletics)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter