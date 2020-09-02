Marshon Ford demands more opportunity by playmaking

Marshon Ford seized an opportunity and made the most of it last season.

The former walk-on for Louisville football led tight ends in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) with seven touchdown receptions in 2019. Ford, a graduate of Ballard High School in Louisville, was utilized as an H-back in formations as a pass catcher and run blocker.

After establishing himself as a playmaker in Louisville’s offense in head coach Scott Satterfield’s first season, Ford still has the mindset of making the most of his chances on the field.

“I still have this type of mentality, take advantage of your opportunities,” Ford said. “That’s what I was taught when I was growing up.”

With a 6-foot-2, 240-pound frame, Ford made plays in space last season, finishing with 20 receptions for 292 yards.

Tight ends coach Stu Holt says the redshirt sophomore is more comfortable in Louisville’s offense this season.

“He knows the offense from all the reps he has taken,” Holt said. “He understands leverage in the run game, he understands positioning in the run game. A lot of those speed sweeps with Tutu, he is the guy that is leading the way.”

Ford thinks his blocking ability has improved this offseason with a focus on technique.

He agreed to having a better understanding of the offense, which demands versatility for its tight ends.

Holt attributed Ford’s playmaking ability to his understanding of space around the field.

“In the passing game he can find the windows,” Holt said. “He reads man and zone very well. He is a pretty savvy guy. He is a natural at understanding where he needs to be no matter what we are asking him to do.”

Ford wants to continue to take advantage during practices leading up to Louisville’s season opener on Sept. 12 against Western Kentucky (WKU).

Although Ford will garner more attention from opposing team’s defenses after his breakout season as a redshirt freshman, he doesn’t want to focus on individual accolades.

“I don’t really worry about that stuff, I am a team-person type of guy,” Ford said. “It’s always been about the team, it has never been about me. I am trying to do what is expected.”