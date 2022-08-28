Louisville Walk-On TE Francis Sherman Earns Scholarship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Wide receiver Jaelin Carter isn't the only walk-on for the Louisville football program that is getting put on scholarship this preseason.

On Saturday, redshirt sophomore tight end Francis Sherman announced on social media that he would also be getting put on scholarship ahead of the upcoming 2022 season.

"Mom and Dad, thank you for allowing your son to dream, and for the endless love and support you have given me every step of this journey," Sherman said in a graphic posted to Twitter. "You are my heroes. Coach Satt, thank you for giving me an opportunity as well as believing in me.

"Coach Stepp, thank you for not only coaching me, believing in me, but also showing me what it is to be a man through example. I am incredibly grateful for you. To my teammates, there is nothing I wouldn't do for you."

The 6-foot-3, 234-pound tight end has been a key reserve for the Cardinals over the past two season, seeing action in 22 total games between the 2020 and 2021 season, including all 13 last year.

The Bay Village, Ohio native has served mainly as a blocking tight end in Louisville offensive scheme, logging three receptions for 19 yards and a touchdown on 2020 and no receiving stats in 2020. Heading into this past fall camp, he was listed as the backup tight end behind Dez Melton.

Louisville will begin the 2022 season when they travel to upstate New York to face Syracuse on Saturday, Sept. 3.

(Photo of Francis Sherman, Scott Satterfield: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter