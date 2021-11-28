Father of Louisville HC Scott Satterfield Died Before Kentucky Game

Fredric Satterfield died only hours before the annual Battle for the Governor's Cup.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Fredric Satterfield, the father of current Louisville football head coach Scott Satterfield, has died.

Satterfield learned the passing of his father mere hours before Louisville was set to take on Kentucky in the annual Battle for the Governor's Cup. He died Saturday afternoon in North Carolina.

The third-year head coach of the Cardinals made no mention of his father's death following the matchup, a 52-21 Kentucky win, but appeared on the verge of tears throughout the press conference.

"Thoughts and prayers with Coach Satt and the entire family following the passing of his father," the Louisville Football Twitter account said Sunday morning.

No additional details have been made public. This story will be updated as necessary as more details emerge.

(Photo of Scott Satterfield: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports

