Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Father of Louisville HC Scott Satterfield Died Before Kentucky Game

    Fredric Satterfield died only hours before the annual Battle for the Governor's Cup.
    Author:

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Fredric Satterfield, the father of current Louisville football head coach Scott Satterfield, has died.

    Satterfield learned the passing of his father mere hours before Louisville was set to take on Kentucky in the annual Battle for the Governor's Cup. He died Saturday afternoon in North Carolina.

    The third-year head coach of the Cardinals made no mention of his father's death following the matchup, a 52-21 Kentucky win, but appeared on the verge of tears throughout the press conference. 

    "Thoughts and prayers with Coach Satt and the entire family following the passing of his father," the Louisville Football Twitter account said Sunday morning.

    Read More

    No additional details have been made public. This story will be updated as necessary as more details emerge.

    (Photo of Scott Satterfield: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports

    You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

    Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Instagram - @louisville_report

    You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

    USATSI_16925462_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Father of Louisville HC Scott Satterfield Died Before Kentucky Game

    29 seconds ago
    USATSI_17244764_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Louisville Suffers Total Systems Failure vs. Kentucky

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17156636_168388606_lowres
    Football

    What Scott Satterfield, Louisville Players Said After 52-21 Loss vs. Kentucky

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_17244766_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Louisville Embarrassed by Kentucky in Regular Season Finale

    14 hours ago
    AD278270-25BD-4451-9FA1-4E87B4EA692B
    Football

    Game Day Live Blog: Kentucky at Louisville | Game 12

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_17148963_168388606_lowres
    Basketball

    What Mike Pegues, Malik Willaims Said After 63-55 Win vs. Maryland

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_17171983_168388606_lowres
    Basketball

    Louisville Defeats Maryland to Win Bahamas Championship

    Nov 27, 2021
    06187476-DB27-4B9D-9913-E74A606CCC0C
    Basketball

    Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Maryland | Game 6

    Nov 27, 2021