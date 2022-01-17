From The Pink Seats: 2021 Season in Review, Part 1 - More to Give w/ Derek Dorsey & Tabarius Peterson
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The college football offseason is now in full swing, and Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic, State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane and former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo are kicking it off with a bang.
On this episode of 'From The Pink Seats', the guys are kicking off their eight-part "2021 Louisville Football Season in Review". For part one, sixth year defensive linemen Derek Dorsey and Tabarius Peterson join the show.
The guys discuss why they decided on a sixth year, what the most challenging part of 2021 was, why the team struggled to close games, why Mark Ivey is exactly what you see on TV, why they believe in Bryan Brown, what happened with Air Force, and so much more.
Plus, don't miss rapid-fire questions including the all-hair team, best wings in the city, recruiting, and much more.
Give the podcast a listen below! If you enjoy it, make sure to like, subscribe and download on iTunes or Spotify. Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @PinkSeatsPod.
*If you are having trouble viewing the embedded episode, click here for Apple and here for Spotify*
Read More
If you liked that episode, be sure the check out some recent editions of 'From The Pink Seats':
- Episode 48: Four Point Stances (Air Force Recap, New Years Resolutions)
- Episode 47: Air'd Force w/ Cameron Teague
******************
(Photo of Tabarius Peterson: Jaylynn Nash - USA TODAY Sports)
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisville_report
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter