From The Pink Seats: 2021 Season in Review, Part 1 - More to Give w/ Derek Dorsey & Tabarius Peterson

On this episode, the guys are joined by Derek Dorsey and Tabarius Peterson to kick off their eight-part 2021 Season in Review series.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The college football offseason is now in full swing, and Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic, State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane and former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo are kicking it off with a bang.

On this episode of 'From The Pink Seats', the guys are kicking off their eight-part "2021 Louisville Football Season in Review". For part one, sixth year defensive linemen Derek Dorsey and Tabarius Peterson join the show.

The guys discuss why they decided on a sixth year, what the most challenging part of 2021 was, why the team struggled to close games, why Mark Ivey is exactly what you see on TV, why they believe in Bryan Brown, what happened with Air Force, and so much more.

Plus, don't miss rapid-fire questions including the all-hair team, best wings in the city, recruiting, and much more.

(Photo of Tabarius Peterson: Jaylynn Nash - USA TODAY Sports)

