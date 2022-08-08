Skip to main content

From The Pink Seats: Preseason Preview Week 1 w/Keith Wynne

On this episode, the guys are joined by Card Chronicle’s Keith Wynne to help breakdown fall camp for Louisville football.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Fall camp is officially underway for the Louisville football program, and State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane has a special guest to help him break it down.

On this special preseason preview episode of "From The Pink Seats", Jacob is joined by Card Chronicle deputy editor Keith Wynne to chat about fall camp and the upcoming 2022 season.

They break down the quarterback and secondary positions, including looking at the biggest strength, weakness, storyline, and question. Plus, don't miss a game of "Can I Get Them Digits" and talk about Teddy Bridgewater's doppelgänger, plus a real No. 2 conundrum.

Give the podcast a listen below! If you enjoy it, make sure to like, subscribe and download on iTunes or Spotify. Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @PinkSeatsPod.

*If you are having trouble viewing the embedded episode, click here for Apple and here for Spotify*

Scroll to Continue

Read More

If you liked that episode, check out other recent editions of 'From The Pink Seats':

(Photo of Monty Montgomery via University of Louisville Athletics)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

B6D5D099-B4FB-4EA7-805F-49B8DA60E91F
Football

ACC Coaches Talk Anonymously About Louisville for 2022

By Matthew McGavicAug 7, 2022 9:44 AM EDT
USATSI_17792988_168388606_lowres
Football

Transfer RB Tiyon Evans Having a 'Pretty Good Transition' to Louisville

By Matthew McGavicAug 6, 2022 8:11 AM EDT
USATSI_18016700_168388606_lowres
Football

Watch: Tiyon Evans, Jalen Mitchell Talk Start of Louisville's Fall Camp

By Matthew McGavicAug 5, 2022 2:07 PM EDT
USATSI_16535975
Football

Retooled Louisville Secondary Impressing Early in Fall Camp

By Matthew McGavicAug 5, 2022 6:00 AM EDT
USATSI_17020028_168388606_lowres
Football

Watch: Josh Minkins, M.J. Griffin Talk Start of Louisville's Fall Camp

By Matthew McGavicAug 4, 2022 3:07 PM EDT
FCA34FE0-71C7-4236-AF77-38D1E0714FC2
Basketball

Louisville Hires Justin Perez as Director of Men’s Basketball Administration

By University of Louisville PRAug 4, 2022 11:09 AM EDT
USATSI_13573570_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Sporting News Includes Louisville in Early 2022 Bowl Projections

By Matthew McGavicAug 4, 2022 11:01 AM EDT
FZQ0iZFVEAA66_F
Football

Louisville Entering Fall Camp With Healthy Competition at Running Back

By Matthew McGavicAug 4, 2022 6:00 AM EDT