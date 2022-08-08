From The Pink Seats: Preseason Preview Week 1 w/Keith Wynne

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Fall camp is officially underway for the Louisville football program, and State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane has a special guest to help him break it down.

On this special preseason preview episode of "From The Pink Seats", Jacob is joined by Card Chronicle deputy editor Keith Wynne to chat about fall camp and the upcoming 2022 season.

They break down the quarterback and secondary positions, including looking at the biggest strength, weakness, storyline, and question. Plus, don't miss a game of "Can I Get Them Digits" and talk about Teddy Bridgewater's doppelgänger, plus a real No. 2 conundrum.

Give the podcast a listen below! If you enjoy it, make sure to like, subscribe and download on iTunes or Spotify. Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @PinkSeatsPod.

*If you are having trouble viewing the embedded episode, click here for Apple and here for Spotify*

If you liked that episode, check out other recent editions of 'From The Pink Seats':

(Photo of Monty Montgomery via University of Louisville Athletics)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter