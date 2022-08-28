Skip to main content

From The Pink Seats: Preseason Preview Week 4 w/Ean Pfeifer

On this episode, the guys are joined by former Louisville football tight end to help breakdown fall camp.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville football's 2022 season is less than a week away, so State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane and former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo are bringing in one final special guest before things get kicked off.

On this special preseason preview episode of "From The Pink Seats", the guys are joined former Cardinals tight end Ean Pfeifer.

The trio breaks down the final position groups ahead of the 2022 season:  wide receivers, tight ends, and special teams. They also discuss how hard it'll be for Malik Cunningham to deal with replacing two top receivers again, whether there will be a 1,000 yard receiver, bringing back the 2019 playbook, who will step up at tight end/H-back behind Marshon Ford, and why special team is 100 percent the biggest mystery for the Cards in 2022.

Give the podcast a listen below! If you enjoy it, make sure to like, subscribe and download on iTunes or Spotify. Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @PinkSeatsPod.

*If you are having trouble viewing the embedded episode, click here for Apple and here for Spotify*

Scroll to Continue

Read More

If you liked that episode, check out other recent editions of 'From The Pink Seats':

(Photo of Ean Pfeifer: Christopher Hanewinc - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

USATSI_16773003_168388606_lowres
Football

Louisville Walk-On TE Francis Sherman Earns Scholarship

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_13153023_168388606_lowres
Football

Caleb Chandler 'Very Confident' in Louisville's Offensive Line

By Matthew McGavic
1436CDE3-BCE1-417B-95DD-F31AFF25118A
Football

Louisville Commits Shine in St. John Bosco's Blowout Season-Opening Win

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_18016751_168388606_lowres
Football

Malik Cunningham's Offseason Progression Can Take Louisville's Offense 'to the Next Level'

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_17601196_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Tip-off Time, TV Designation Set for 2022-23 Louisville-Kentucky Matchup

By Matthew McGavic
663E31DB-0A61-424D-BEA1-EA5123DCB91D
Football

Watch: Pete Thomas, Caleb Chandler Talk Louisville's Fall Camp, Upcoming Season

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_18016688_168388606_lowres
Football

Brock Domann Tabbed as Louisville's Backup Quarterback

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_17089863_168388606_lowres
Football

From The Pink Seats: Preseason Preview Week 3 w/Dave Scull

By Matthew McGavic