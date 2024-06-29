From The Pink Seats: Countdown to Kickoff - Interview w/ MoMo Sanogo
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The From The Pink Seats "Countdown to Kickoff" series is bringing on yet another former Louisville football player for you listening enjoyment.
On this episode, State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane, former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo and Producer Keith welcome former Cardinals linebacker MoMo Sanogo to the show.
Sanogo dives into his time at Ole Miss, what led him to transfer to Louisville, as well as his journey to landing in the UFL. Don't miss a great conversation around football, trying to always be ahead of the game mentally, hanging in and waiting for a shot, and standing up against systematic racism and police brutality.
Give the podcast a listen below! If you enjoy it, make sure to like, subscribe and download on iTunes or Spotify. Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @PinkSeatsPod.
*If you are having trouble viewing the embedded episode, click here for Apple and here for Spotify*
If you liked this episode, check out past editions of 'From The Pink Seats' from this season:
- Episode 139 - Countdown to Kickoff: Interview w/ Eric Mac Lain
- Episode 138 - Countdown to Kickoff: Interview w/ Steve Clarkson
- Episode 137 - Countdown to Kickoff: Interview w/ Stephen Herron
- Episode 136 - College Football Landscape, Louisville Recruiting Updates
(Photo of MoMo Sanogo: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA)
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook -@LouisvilleReport
Twitter -@UofLReport
Instagram -@louisville_report
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at@Matt_McGavicon Twitter