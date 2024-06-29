Louisville Report

From The Pink Seats: Countdown to Kickoff - Interview w/ MoMo Sanogo

On this episode, the guys welcome former Ole Miss and Louisville linebacker MoMo Sanogo to the show.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville's Momo Sanogo celebrates a great defensive play against James Madison on Nov. 5, 2022
Louisville's Momo Sanogo celebrates a great defensive play against James Madison on Nov. 5, 2022 / Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA
In this story:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The From The Pink Seats "Countdown to Kickoff" series is bringing on yet another former Louisville football player for you listening enjoyment.

On this episode, State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane, former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo and Producer Keith welcome former Cardinals linebacker MoMo Sanogo to the show.

Sanogo dives into his time at Ole Miss, what led him to transfer to Louisville, as well as his journey to landing in the UFL. Don't miss a great conversation around football, trying to always be ahead of the game mentally, hanging in and waiting for a shot, and standing up against systematic racism and police brutality.

Give the podcast a listen below! If you enjoy it, make sure to like, subscribe and download on iTunes or Spotify. Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @PinkSeatsPod.

*If you are having trouble viewing the embedded episode, click here for Apple and here for Spotify*

If you liked this episode, check out past editions of 'From The Pink Seats' from this season:

(Photo of MoMo Sanogo: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook -@LouisvilleReport
Twitter -@UofLReport
Instagram -@louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at@Matt_McGavicon Twitter

Published
Matthew McGavic

MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

Home/Football