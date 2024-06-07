Louisville Report

From The Pink Seats: Countdown to Kickoff - Interview w/ Stephen Herron

On this episode, the guys welcome former Louisville and Stanford defensive end Stephen Herron to the show.

Matthew McGavic

Sep 1, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Stephen Herron (14) against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Sep 1, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Stephen Herron (14) against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the 2024 college football season just under three months away, "From The Pink Seats" is introducing the "Countdown to Kickoff" series, where we will bring on new guests and familiar faces, present in-depth interviews and great stories, plus much more.

Getting the series started, Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic, State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane and former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo are welcoming former Louisville and Stanford defensive lineman Stephen Herron to the show.

Herron gives us a behind-the scenes look of his recruitment coming out of Trinity, what caused him to flip from Michigan to Stanford, breaks down his time out west, discusses his recruitment after entering the transfer portal, as well as his final year in college playing for his hometown team.

Give the podcast a listen below! If you enjoy it, make sure to like, subscribe and download on iTunes or Spotify. Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @PinkSeatsPod.

*If you are having trouble viewing the embedded episode, click here for the YouTube link*

