From The Pink Seats: Episodes 10 & 11 - Interview with Erin Sorensen, Spring Ball Update

On this podcast doubleheader, Matt & Jacob are joined by Erin Sorensen from HailVarsity to discuss Louisville transfer QB Luke McCaffrey, then the guys give an update on spring practice.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Instead of a single episode of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast, Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic and State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane are bringing you a double dose of podcast content!

First, the guys are joined by Erin Sorensen who covers Nebraska Football for Hail Varsity to talk about Louisville football's latest addition, Luke McCaffrey. Erin discusses what's been going on at Nebraska since Scott Frost was hired, does her best to pronounce LOO-a-vul, and gives the guys expert analysis on McCaffrey's game, what to expect, and what type of role he'd play best in.

For the next episode, the guys talk about the first half of spring practice for Louisville football. They recap what stood out from Coach Scott Satterfield and others' press conferences, provide updates on position battles, players to watch, and Jacob creates a needless offseason controversy.

