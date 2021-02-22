Nebraska Transfer QB Luke McCaffrey Commits to Louisville

The signal caller joins the Cardinals after two seasons with the Cornhuskers.

(Photo of Luke McCaffrey: Joseph Maiorana/USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky - Heading into the offseason following the 2020 season, the quarterback position for the Louisville football program was arguably the most thin on the entire roster. However, it got a much needed boost on Monday.

Former Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey, the younger brother of current Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, announced that he has committed to the Cardinals. He entered the transfer portal back on Jan. 26.

Last season, splitting reps with Adrian Martinez under center, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound quarterback played in seven of the Cornhuskers' eight games, including two starts. He completed 48 of his 76 passes pass attempts for 466 yards and one touchdown and three interceptions, while rushing 65 times for 364 yards and three touchdowns.

Over two years in Lincoln, the redshirt freshman complied 1,138 total yards of offense and seven touchdowns. He will assume the scholarship left open as a result of defensive back Marqui Lowery transferring, and will have three seasons of eligibility left at Louisville.

The Highlands Ranch, Colo. native was a consensus four-star prospect coming out of high school, ranking as high as the No. 141 overall prospect in the Class of 2019 according to ESPN. Leading Valor Christian to a Colorado State Championship as a senior, he threw for 2,202 yards and 21 touchdowns to only four interceptions, while running for 526 yards and eight touchdowns.

Louisville returns just two quarterbacks from last year, Malik Cunningham & Evan Conley, and prior to McCaffrey's commitment, has just three on the roster with the inclusion of signee TJ Lewis.

The Cards will kickoff the 2021 season against Ole Miss in the annual Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Monday, Sept. 6.

