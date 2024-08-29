From The Pink Seats: Episode 146 - Austin Peay Preview
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It's finally game week, and "From The Pink Seats" is here to break it all down.
On this episode, State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane, former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo and Producer Keith preview the Louisville football program's season-opening showdown against Austin Peay.
The guys kick off the show by making a major show announcement regarding its format for the 2024 season. Then, they make their season win/loss predictions, as well as hand out player superlatives.
Finally, the show wraps up with "Around the ACC in 60 Seconds," and an in-depth preview of Austin Peay, including what to expect from their new head coach, player personnel. Then, last but most certainly not least, game predictions.
Give the podcast a listen below! If you enjoy it, make sure to like, subscribe and download on iTunes or Spotify. Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @PinkSeatsPod.
*If you are having trouble viewing the embedded episode, click here for Apple and here for Spotify*
If you liked this episode, check out past editions of 'From The Pink Seats' from this season:
- Episode 145 - WR Shuffling, Countdown to Kickoff Quiz
- Episode 144 - Countdown to Kickoff: Fall Camp Update 2.0
- Episode 143 - Countdown to Kickoff: Fall Camp Update
(Photo of Louisville Players: Jeff Faughender - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X