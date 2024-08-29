Louisville Report

From The Pink Seats: Episode 146 - Austin Peay Preview

On this episode, the guys preview the Louisville football program's season-opener vs. Austin Peay.

Matthew McGavic

The Louisville defense celebrated after sacking FSU punter Alex Mastromanno (29) as the Louisville Cardinals faced off against the Florida State Seminoles at Bank of America Field in Charlotte, NC.
The Louisville defense celebrated after sacking FSU punter Alex Mastromanno (29) as the Louisville Cardinals faced off against the Florida State Seminoles at Bank of America Field in Charlotte, NC. / Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It's finally game week, and "From The Pink Seats" is here to break it all down.

On this episode, State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane, former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo and Producer Keith preview the Louisville football program's season-opening showdown against Austin Peay.

The guys kick off the show by making a major show announcement regarding its format for the 2024 season. Then, they make their season win/loss predictions, as well as hand out player superlatives.

Finally, the show wraps up with "Around the ACC in 60 Seconds," and an in-depth preview of Austin Peay, including what to expect from their new head coach, player personnel. Then, last but most certainly not least, game predictions.

*If you are having trouble viewing the embedded episode, click here for Apple and here for Spotify*

(Photo of Louisville Players: Jeff Faughender - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Matthew McGavic

MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

