From The Pink Seats: Episode 28 - Ole Miss Recap, EKU Preview
LOUISVILLE, Ky - Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic and State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane are back to talk Louisville football, and they're as cheerful as ever!
On this episode of 'From The Pink Seats', the guys are once again joined by former U of L linebacker/fullback and Student Assistant Coach Vincent Lococo to discuss to season-opening beatdown against Ole Miss down in Atlanta, Ga.
Matt provides his up-close-and-personal experience, Jacob wonders out loud why the coaching performance wasn't better, while Vince debuts a brand new segment with his game notes. Plus don't miss a quick Eastern Kentucky preview, as well as the return of 'Mattstradamus'.
Give the podcast a listen below! If you enjoy it, make sure to like, subscribe and download on iTunes or Spotify. Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @PinkSeatsPod.
*If you are having trouble viewing the embedded episode, click here for Apple and here for Spotify*
If you liked that episode, be sure the check out some recent editions of 'From The Pink Seats':
- Episode 26: Louisville Football Superlatives for 2021
- Episode 25: Game-by-Game Prediction for Louisville Football in 2021
- Six-Part Series: 2021 Opponent Preview Series
***
(Photo of Matt Corral: Dale Zanine - USA TODAY Sports
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisville_report
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp, Jacob Lane at @JacobLane08 and State of Louisville at @thestateoflou on Twitter.