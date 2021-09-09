September 9, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballOther SportsSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

From The Pink Seats: Episode 28 - Ole Miss Recap, EKU Preview

On this episode, Matt & Jacob are joined again by Vincent Lococo to recap Louisville Football's season-opener vs. Ole Miss, and discuss the upcoming game vs. EKU.
Author:
Publish date:

LOUISVILLE, Ky - Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic and State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane are back to talk Louisville football, and they're as cheerful as ever!

On this episode of 'From The Pink Seats', the guys are once again joined by former U of L linebacker/fullback and Student Assistant Coach Vincent Lococo to discuss to season-opening beatdown against Ole Miss down in Atlanta, Ga.

Matt provides his up-close-and-personal experience, Jacob wonders out loud why the coaching performance wasn't better, while Vince debuts a brand new segment with his game notes. Plus don't miss a quick Eastern Kentucky preview, as well as the return of 'Mattstradamus'.

Give the podcast a listen below! If you enjoy it, make sure to like, subscribe and download on iTunes or Spotify. Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @PinkSeatsPod.

*If you are having trouble viewing the embedded episode, click here for Apple and here for Spotify*

If you liked that episode, be sure the check out some recent editions of 'From The Pink Seats':

***

(Photo of Matt Corral: Dale Zanine - USA TODAY Sports

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp, Jacob Lane at @JacobLane08 and State of Louisville at @thestateoflou on Twitter.

USATSI_16698913_168388606_lowres
Football

From The Pink Seats: Episode 28 - Ole Miss Recap, EKU Preview

USATSI_16698675_168388606_lowres
Football

Offensive Rotations Still a Work in Progress for Louisville

USATSI_16699139_168388606_lowres
Football

Depth Charts: Louisville vs. Eastern Kentucky

USATSI_16698900_168388606_lowres
Football

Scott Satterfield Recaps Ole Miss, Previews Eastern Kentucky

254223c6-dd24-4180-83d0-5ee06e4b4502-_H4I4799
Football

Louisville WR Shai Werts Out vs. EKU with 'Lower Body Sprain'

USATSI_13326466_168388606_lowres
Football

How to Watch, Listen: Louisville vs. Eastern Kentucky

USATSI_16698878_168388606_lowres
Football

Final Thoughts and Observations on Louisville vs. Ole Miss

USATSI_16698896_168388606_lowres
Football

Lack of Execution, Late Adjustments Cost Louisville Early Against Ole Miss