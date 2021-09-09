From The Pink Seats: Episode 28 - Ole Miss Recap, EKU Preview

On this episode, Matt & Jacob are joined again by Vincent Lococo to recap Louisville Football's season-opener vs. Ole Miss, and discuss the upcoming game vs. EKU.

LOUISVILLE, Ky - Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic and State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane are back to talk Louisville football, and they're as cheerful as ever!

On this episode of 'From The Pink Seats', the guys are once again joined by former U of L linebacker/fullback and Student Assistant Coach Vincent Lococo to discuss to season-opening beatdown against Ole Miss down in Atlanta, Ga.

Matt provides his up-close-and-personal experience, Jacob wonders out loud why the coaching performance wasn't better, while Vince debuts a brand new segment with his game notes. Plus don't miss a quick Eastern Kentucky preview, as well as the return of 'Mattstradamus'.

