From The Pink Seats: Episode 30 - A Golden Night (UCF Recap/FSU Preview)

On this episode, Matt and Vincent recap Louisville football's thrilling win against UCF, and discuss the upcoming game vs. Florida State.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane might be M.I.A., but that isn't stopping Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic and former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo from talkin' shop.

On this episode of 'From The Pink Seats', Matt and Vince break down Louisville football's massive win over Central Florida, breaking it down in this week's edition of The Big 3 Headlines & Vince's game notes.

They talk about the importance of the win, how it could change things moving forward, the play calling changes made by head coach Scott Satterfield, how the defense was able to get it going, plus they look ahead to the Cardinals' ACC opener vs, Florida State.

