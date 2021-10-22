From The Pink Seats: Episode 34, 35 - Bye Week Takeaways, Position Grades and BC Preview
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic, State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane and former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo are back to talk more Louisville football, and this time, they have a pair of guests.
On this doubleheader of 'From The Pink Seats', the guys are joined by WHAS11 sports reporter Tyler Greever, as well as BC Bulletin's A.J. Black to discuss a busy period two-week period for the Cardinals.
First, the guys discuss Tyler's time living in Louisville, why it is such a unique place to cover sports, the dive into a multitude of storylines surrounding the Cards halfway through the season, including:
- Why judging Scott Satterfield game-to-game is a dangerous proposition
- How to improve moving forward & who can be trusted more than anyone else
- What changes need to be made on the defense
- BC being the perfect get right game
- A potential ultimatum for Satterfield at seasons end
- Why the Cards haven't used Lamar Jackson enough to their recruiting advantage
Then, the guys return to give out their first-half report cards to each Louisville football position group, plus A.J. joins the pod again to discuss the first half of the season for BC and what the Cards can expect in a desperately needed game.
