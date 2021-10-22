    • October 22, 2021
    From The Pink Seats: Episode 34, 35 - Bye Week Takeaways, Position Grades and BC Preview

    On this doubleheader, Matt, Jacob and Vincent are joined by Tyler Greever and A.J. Black to take a look at some storylines from the bye week, and preview the upcoming game against Boston College.
    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic, State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane and former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo are back to talk more Louisville football, and this time, they have a pair of guests.

    On this doubleheader of 'From The Pink Seats', the guys are joined by WHAS11 sports reporter Tyler Greever, as well as BC Bulletin's A.J. Black to discuss a busy period two-week period for the Cardinals.

    First, the guys discuss Tyler's time living in Louisville, why it is such a unique place to cover sports, the dive into a multitude of storylines surrounding the Cards halfway through the season, including: 

    • Why judging Scott Satterfield game-to-game is a dangerous proposition
    • How to improve moving forward & who can be trusted more than anyone else
    • What changes need to be made on the defense
    • BC being the perfect get right game
    • A potential ultimatum for Satterfield at seasons end
    • Why the Cards haven't used Lamar Jackson enough to their recruiting advantage

    Then, the guys return to give out their first-half report cards to each Louisville football position group, plus A.J. joins the pod again to discuss the first half of the season for BC and what the Cards can expect in a desperately needed game.

    Give the podcast a listen below! If you enjoy it, make sure to like, subscribe and download on iTunes or Spotify. Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @PinkSeatsPod.

    *If you are having trouble viewing the embedded episode, click here for Episode 34 and here for Episode 35*

    If you liked that episode, be sure the check out some recent editions of 'From The Pink Seats':

    **********

    (Photo of Malik Cunningham: Melina Myers - USA TODAY Sports)

