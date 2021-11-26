From The Pink Seats: Episode 41 - They Start It, You Finish It (Kentucky Preview)

On this episode, the guys recap Louisville football's recent win at Duke, and are joined by Mason King to discuss the Cardinals' upcoming rivalry matchup with Kentucky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It's rivalry week in the 'Ville.

Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic, State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane and former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo are back, and this time, hate week is in full effect.

On this Thanksgiving episode of 'From The Pink Seats', the guys discuss Louisville football's blowout win over Duke and upcoming rivalry matchup with that team down the street.

Don't miss a new big 3 headlines, including a milestone moment from a former Cardinal, Vince's Game Notes, discussion on Malik's draft stock, plus much more.

Then stick around for a sit down with former Louisville punter Mason King, who dishes on what it was like playing for Bobby Petrino during the Louisville/Kentucky rivalry. Mason shares a ton of additional insight and helps Jacob prep for his punting career.

