Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    From The Pink Seats: Episode 41 - They Start It, You Finish It (Kentucky Preview)

    On this episode, the guys recap Louisville football's recent win at Duke, and are joined by Mason King to discuss the Cardinals' upcoming rivalry matchup with Kentucky.
    Author:

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It's rivalry week in the 'Ville.

    Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic, State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane and former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo are back, and this time, hate week is in full effect.

    On this Thanksgiving episode of 'From The Pink Seats', the guys discuss Louisville football's blowout win over Duke and upcoming rivalry matchup with that team down the street.

    Don't miss a new big 3 headlines, including a milestone moment from a former Cardinal, Vince's Game Notes, discussion on Malik's draft stock, plus much more.

    Then stick around for a sit down with former Louisville punter Mason King, who dishes on what it was like playing for Bobby Petrino during the Louisville/Kentucky rivalry. Mason shares a ton of additional insight and helps Jacob prep for his punting career.

    Give the podcast a listen below! If you enjoy it, make sure to like, subscribe and download on iTunes or Spotify. Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @PinkSeatsPod.

    Read More

    *If you are having trouble viewing the embedded episode, click here for Apple and here for Spotify*

    If you liked that episode, be sure the check out some recent editions of 'From The Pink Seats':

    ******************

    (Photo of Brandon Radcliff: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

    You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

    Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Instagram - @louisville_report

    You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic, Jacob Lane at @JacobLane08 and Vincent Lococo at @VincentLococo on Twitter.

    USATSI_9713539_168388606_lowres
    Football

    From The Pink Seats: Episode 41 - They Start It, You Finish It (Kentucky Preview)

    38 seconds ago
    USATSI_17149785_168388606_lowres
    Basketball

    How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Maryland Terrapins

    57 minutes ago
    USATSI_17127162_168388606_lowres
    Basketball

    Spirited Film Session, Players-Only Meeting and Decompression Fuel Louisville's Rout of Mississippi State

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17172850_168388606_lowres
    Basketball

    What Mike Pegues, Samuell Williamson Said After 72-58 Win vs. Mississippi State

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17172730_168388606_lowres
    Basketball

    Louisville Smothers Mississippi State in Bahamas

    11 hours ago
    06187476-DB27-4B9D-9913-E74A606CCC0C
    Basketball

    Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Mississippi State | Game 5

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_16878987_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Playmaker-Heavy Kentucky Offense Awaiting Louisville Defense

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_8238146_168388606_lowres (1)
    Football

    Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Kentucky

    Nov 25, 2021