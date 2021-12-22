From The Pink Seats: Episode 45 - Give Me the Six Foot Whatevers (NSD Recap)

On this episode, the guys recap Louisville football's early signing period, dive into head coach Scott Satterfield's recent comments, and more.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It might be a slow period between the end of the regular season and the bowl game, but Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic, State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane and former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo still have plenty to talk about.

On this episode of 'From The Pink Seats', the guys react to National Signing Day and the haul for Louisville football, discuss head coach Scott Satterfield's recent comments on being retained, plus take a closer look at how the new signees will fit the Cards in 2022 & beyond.

Also included is a new edition of the Big 3 headlines, an NSD version of Vince's Game Notes, a brief preview of the First Responder Bowl vs. Air Force, and more.

