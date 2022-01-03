Skip to main content
    From The Pink Seats: Episode 47 - Air'd Force w/ Cameron Teague

    On this episode, the guys are joined by the Courier-Journal's Cameron Teague to discuss Louisville's First Responder Bowl loss to Air Force.
    Author:

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville's final game of the season might not have gone their way, but Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic and State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane are still going to talk about it.

    On this episode of 'From The Pink Seats', the guys are joined by Courier-Journal Louisville Football beat writer Cameron Teague to react to the Cardinals' First Responder Bowl loss to Air Force.

    They take a closer look at what went right and what went wrong for the Cards, discuss some early offseason storylines, what to expect with roster movement and potential coaching changes.

    (Photo of Trevion Cooley: Jerome Miron - USA TODAY Sports)

