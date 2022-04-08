Skip to main content

From The Pink Seats: Episode 54 - There is No Deactivation w/Nic Cardwell

On this episode, the guys are joined by Louisville football offensive line coach Nic Cardwell.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic, State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane and former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo have another special guest in store.

On this episode of "From The Pink Seats", the guys are joined by recently-rehired Louisville offensive line coach Nic Cardwell to recap spring football for the Cardinals and talk about the big boys up front.

Hear detailed analysis for the first time on why Cardwell came back to Louisville, why he's fired up to coach for Satterfield again, who to watch out for in 2022, and so much more.

Give the podcast a listen below! If you enjoy it, make sure to like, subscribe and download on iTunes or Spotify. Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @PinkSeatsPod.

*If you are having trouble viewing the embedded episode, click here for Apple and here for Spotify*

(Photo of Nic Cardwell via Courier Journal)

