From The Pink Seats: Episode 61 - Right Place, Right Time w/Jake Smith

On this episode, the guys are joined by former Louisville football offensive lineman Jake Smith

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic and State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane have another special guest in store.

On this episode of "From The Pink Seats", the guys are joined by Jake Smith, who played mainly under Charlie Strong on the offensive line form 2010 to 2014, and now works as an attorney for Wyatt, Tarrant & Combs, LLP.

Smith joins the pod for an in-depth discussion around Name, Image, Likeness as well as the Strong-era of Louisville football. He discusses how players not making money didn't well with him, how he's helping to educate athletes and businesses on NIL contracts, and what it was like playing for Charlie Strong and alongside Teddy Bridgewater.

(Photo of Jake Smith: Tim Webb - Special to the Courtier-Journal)

