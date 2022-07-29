Skip to main content

From The Pink Seats: Episode 64 - ACC Media Days Recap, Fall Camp Preview

On this episode, the guys break down recent comments from the program as ACC Media Days and preview fall camp.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With college football roughly a month away from returning, Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic and State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane are here to get you excited for it!

On this episode of "From The Pink Seats", Matt and Jacob will be breaking down comments from head coach Scott Satterfield and quarterback Malik Cunningham at ACC Media Days, as well as take a dive into fall camp.

The guys break down the players with the most to prove and most to gain, the most intriguing position battles, and which freshmen could see themselves earning playing time or potentially a starting role.

Fall camp for the Cardinals is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

Give the podcast a listen below! If you enjoy it, make sure to like, subscribe and download on iTunes or Spotify. Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @PinkSeatsPod.

(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Jim Dedmon - USA TODAY Sports)

