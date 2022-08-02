From The Pink Seats: Preseason Preview Week 0 w/Malik Cunningham

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With fall camp right about to start, Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic, State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane and former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo have a very special guest on tap.

On this special preseason preview episode of "From The Pink Seats", the guys are joined by Louisville starting quarterback Malik Cunningham.

Cunningham and the guys talk about the offseason, goals set by him and the coaches, building rapport with new receivers, being the voice of the team, ACC Media Day (including a story behind Syracuse linebacker Mikel Jones' comments), and what you can expect in 2022.

