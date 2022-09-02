Skip to main content

From The Pink Seat: Episode 66 - Final Season Predictions, Syracuse Preview

On this episode, the guys give their final predictions for the upcoming 2022 season, and preview Louisville's season opener at Syracuse.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville football is back! Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic, State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane and former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo finally have a game to break down.

On this episode of "From The Pink Seats", the guys give their final predictions for the season, as well as preview the Cardinals' season-opener against Syracuse.

The trio names their MVP, Offensive and Defensive MVP, Offensive and Defensive Best Newcomer, give their Bold Predictions as well as their final win totals. 

Former UofL tight end Ean Pfeifer also re-joins the show for the first edition of 'Pfeif's Picks' before the guys deep dive into previewing Syracuse, including what Louisville *has* to do to walk away victorious, and predictions.

Give the podcast a listen below! If you enjoy it, make sure to like, subscribe and download on iTunes or Spotify. Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @PinkSeatsPod.

If you liked that episode, check out other recent editions of 'From The Pink Seats':

(Photo of Louisville Players: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

