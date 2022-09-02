From The Pink Seat: Episode 66 - Final Season Predictions, Syracuse Preview

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville football is back! Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic, State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane and former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo finally have a game to break down.

On this episode of "From The Pink Seats", the guys give their final predictions for the season, as well as preview the Cardinals' season-opener against Syracuse.

The trio names their MVP, Offensive and Defensive MVP, Offensive and Defensive Best Newcomer, give their Bold Predictions as well as their final win totals.

Former UofL tight end Ean Pfeifer also re-joins the show for the first edition of 'Pfeif's Picks' before the guys deep dive into previewing Syracuse, including what Louisville *has* to do to walk away victorious, and predictions.

(Photo of Louisville Players: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

