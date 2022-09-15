Skip to main content

From The Pink Seats: Episode 67 - UCF Recap, Florida State Preview

On this episode, the guys break down Louisville's bounce-back win at UCF, and preview the Cardinals' home-opener vs. Florida State.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville was able to have a massive bounce-back game, and Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic, State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane and former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo couldn't be happier about it.

On this episode of "From The Pink Seats", the guys break down the Louisville football program's win at UCF, as well as preview the Cardinals' upcoming matchup vs. Florida State.

Matt, Jacob and Vince dive into the X's and O's from the UCF matchup, including a look at the defense's second half emergence, plus what held the offense back when it mattered. Then, they dive into the home-opener against the Seminoles, and how Louisville can start their first win streak in 2022.

Give the podcast a listen below! If you enjoy it, make sure to like, subscribe and download on iTunes or Spotify. Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @PinkSeatsPod.

*If you are having trouble viewing the embedded episode, click here for Apple and here for Spotify*

(Photo via Melina Myers - USA TODAY Sports)

