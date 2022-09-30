From The Pink Seats: Episode 69 - USF Recap, Boston College Preview
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It was a big win for the Cardinals, so it's a full house on the latest edition of "From The Pink Seats."
On this episode, Louisville Report deputy editor Matthew McGavic, State of Louisville co-founders Jacob Lane & Presley Meyer and former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo break down the Louisville football program's blowout win over USF, as well as preview the Cardinals' upcoming matchup at Boston College.
The guys debut a new segment, feature a detailed breakdown in 'Vince's Game Notes,' talk NFL and coaches on the hots seats, and have a deep discussion on the butt punt.
Later on, they take a closer look at BC's offensive line woes, why a star QB and WR are still super dangerous, and of course, terribly predicted predictions.
