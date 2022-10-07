Skip to main content

From The Pink Seats: Episodes 70, 71 - Interview w/Tyler Greever; BC Recap, Virginia Preview

On this episode, the guys break down Louisville's loss at Boston College, and preview the Cardinals' matchup at Virginia.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It's another full house on "From The Pink Seats," and not for the right reasons.

On this double-header episode, Louisville Report deputy editor Matthew McGavic, State of Louisville co-founders Jacob Lane & Presley Meyer and former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo break down the Louisville football program's stunning loss at Boston College, as well as preview the Cardinals' upcoming matchup at Virginia.

The guys dive into how they spent the weekend before breaking the down the game with new Right & Wrong + Vince's Game Notes segments. Then they discuss the awkward press conference and the weird cloud around the football program, before discussing the UVA matchup and why it's going to be a tough go for Louisville.

Jacob and Matt are also joined by WHAS11 Sports Reporter Tyler Greever to talk about the doom and gloom start to 2022 for Louisville football. Tyler answers how he believes the program got to this point, how they can move forward and the guys discuss the future of Scott Satterfield and why there's still time left on the shot clock to save his job.

(Photo via Bob DeChiara - USA TODAY Sports)

