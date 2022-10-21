From The Pink Seats: Episodes 73, 74 - Interview w/Eric Mac Lain; Pitt Preview

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The bye week is now in the rear view mirror, and it's a loaded edition of "From The Pink Seats" ahead of a crucial matchup.

On this double-header episode, Louisville Report deputy editor Matthew McGavic, State of Louisville co-founders Jacob Lane & Presley Meyer and former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo preview the Louisville football program's upcoming matchup vs. Pitt.

Don't miss the new 'Turnstiles of Content' segment, as well as keys to the game, where Louisville could struggle, and why Pittsburgh & the Cards aren't too different.

Jacob and Matt are also joined by Eric Mac Lain of the ACC Network. Eric and the guys deep dive into the Louisville Cardinals season, including how they've lived up to the nickname 'Team of Mystery' in 2022 more so than ever.

Plus, don't miss Eric's thoughts on the coaching situation, the weirdness around Satterfield & Lance Taylor, the most shocking part of the early season, the struggle to create a strong passing game, Malik Cunningham, as well as a look across the ACC's interesting storylines, including Syracuse's chances at a CFB appearance.

(Photo of Louisville Players: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

