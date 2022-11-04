From The Pink Seats: Episode 76 - Wake Forest Recap, James Madison Preview

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The 100th recording of 'From The Pink Seats' coming on the heels of a top-10 win couldn't be better timing. In fact, it's another full house in store for this episode, with a special guest on board as well.

Louisville Report deputy editor Matthew McGavic, State of Louisville co-founders Jacob Lane & Presley Meyer and former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo are joined by Card Chronicle deputy editor Keith Wynne break down the Louisville football program's big win over No. 10 Wake Forest, as well as preview the Cardinals' upcoming matchup vs. James Madison.

Dive into the X's & O's of the massive win over the Demon Deacons - including a close look at the third quarter - hear how each of the guys believe it will impact the season, where Louisville has to improve moving forward and what it means for head coach Scott Satterfield. There may or may not be an important update on a legendary squirrel.

Plus, a detailed preview of James Madison including injury updates that will impact the game, why one of the guys believe what JMU does is what Louisville struggles, three players you need to watch for, and score predictions.

Give the podcast a listen below! If you enjoy it, make sure to like, subscribe and download on iTunes or Spotify. Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @PinkSeatsPod.

*If you are having trouble viewing the embedded episode, click here for Apple and here for Spotify*

If you liked that episode, check past editions of 'From The Pink Seats' from this season:

(Photo of Josh Minkins, MoMo Sanogo: Jared Anderson - Louisville Report)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter