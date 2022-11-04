Skip to main content

From The Pink Seats: Episode 76 - Wake Forest Recap, James Madison Preview

On this episode, the guys break down Louisville football's win over Wake Forest, and preview the Cardinals' matchup vs. James Madison.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The 100th recording of 'From The Pink Seats' coming on the heels of a top-10 win couldn't be better timing. In fact, it's another full house in store for this episode, with a special guest on board as well.

Louisville Report deputy editor Matthew McGavic, State of Louisville co-founders Jacob Lane & Presley Meyer and former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo are joined by Card Chronicle deputy editor Keith Wynne break down the Louisville football program's big win over No. 10 Wake Forest, as well as preview the Cardinals' upcoming matchup vs. James Madison.

Dive into the X's & O's of the massive win over the Demon Deacons - including a close look at the third quarter - hear how each of the guys believe it will impact the season, where Louisville has to improve moving forward and what it means for head coach Scott Satterfield. There may or may not be an important update on a legendary squirrel.

Plus, a detailed preview of James Madison including injury updates that will impact the game, why one of the guys believe what JMU does is what Louisville struggles, three players you need to watch for, and score predictions.

Give the podcast a listen below! If you enjoy it, make sure to like, subscribe and download on iTunes or Spotify. Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @PinkSeatsPod.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

*If you are having trouble viewing the embedded episode, click here for Apple and here for Spotify*

If you liked that episode, check past editions of 'From The Pink Seats' from this season:

(Photo of Josh Minkins, MoMo Sanogo: Jared Anderson - Louisville Report)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

USATSI_19353902_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Payne Sees 'Improvement' in Louisville, Acknowledges Room for Growth

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19136166_168388606_lowres
Football

Behind Enemy Lines: Five Questions for Daily News-Record's Shane Mettlen

By Matthew McGavic
hfB2vmIY
Basketball

What Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Said After 80-73 Exhibition Win vs. Chaminade

By Matthew McGavic
exqfJ4cQ
Basketball

Louisville Rallies Past, Holds Off Chaminade in Final Exhibition

By Matthew McGavic
179CB888-AF28-4368-BE70-ECF34CA690FE
Basketball

Game Day Live Blog: Chaminade at Louisville | Exhibition 2

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19307110_168388606_lowres
Basketball

IARP Ruling a 'Bittersweet' Moment for Louisville

By Matthew McGavic
f3198f9859933472264e72def3e5cccb
Basketball

Louisville AD Josh Heird Doesn't Rule Out Bringing Back 2013 Title Banner

By Matthew McGavic
20780E33-FBB7-4AC9-A24C-03E4E6750376
Basketball

Watch: Louisville Interim President Lori Gonzalez, AD Josh Heird Talk IARP Ruling

By Matthew McGavic