From The Pink Seats: Episode 87 - We're Not Going Anywhere w/Zach Soskin

On this episode, the guys welcome Voltage Management's Zach Soskin to the show to talk about NIL and its role with Louisville football.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - We've got another very special guest in store this week on "From The Pink Seats."

On this episode, Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic, State of Louisville co-founders Jacob Lane & Presley Meyer and former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo welcome Voltage Management co-founder Zach Soskin to the show to talk NIL, sports marketing, connections to Louisville, and so much more.

Don't miss a deep dive into an entrepreneur with an Adidas background who is looking to change the game when it comes to NIL and sports marketing, including why things on/off the field are changing for the better in a major way and why "FlyVille" is here to stay.

Give the podcast a listen below! If you enjoy it, make sure to like, subscribe and download on iTunes or Spotify. Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @PinkSeatsPod.

*If you are having trouble viewing the embedded episode, click here for Apple and here for Spotify*

(Photo of Zach Soskin via Twitter)

