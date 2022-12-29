From The Pink Seats: Episode 87 - We're Not Going Anywhere w/Zach Soskin
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - We've got another very special guest in store this week on "From The Pink Seats."
On this episode, Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic, State of Louisville co-founders Jacob Lane & Presley Meyer and former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo welcome Voltage Management co-founder Zach Soskin to the show to talk NIL, sports marketing, connections to Louisville, and so much more.
Don't miss a deep dive into an entrepreneur with an Adidas background who is looking to change the game when it comes to NIL and sports marketing, including why things on/off the field are changing for the better in a major way and why "FlyVille" is here to stay.
(Photo of Zach Soskin via Twitter)
