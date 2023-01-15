Skip to main content

From The Pink Seats: 2022 Season in Review | Offense w/ Keith Towbridge

On this episode, the guys kick off the annual Season in Review series, bringing on former Louisville tight end Keith Towbridge to help break down the offense.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The 2022 football season is squarely in the rear view mirror, so it's time for the annual "From The Pink Seats" Season in Review series.

Kicking off the series, Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic, State of Louisville co-founders Jacob Lane & Presley Meyer and former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo welcome former UofL tight end Keith Towbridge to the show to break down the offense.

The guys hand out position grades, look at statistics that tell a bigger picture of the offense, and talk through big storylines, players who made a impact and who underperformed, what happened in the most important games, coaching and personnel wins and losses and other details.

Give the podcast a listen below! If you enjoy it, make sure to like, subscribe and download on iTunes or Spotify. Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @PinkSeatsPod.

*If you are having trouble viewing the embedded episode, click here for Apple and here for Spotify*

Scroll to Continue

Read More

If you liked that episode, check past editions of 'From The Pink Seats' from this season:

(Photo of Jawhar Jordan: Jared Anderson - Louisville Report)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

P1140001 (1)
Basketball

Highlights, Photos and Notes: North Carolina 80, Louisville 59

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19790539_168388606_lowres
Basketball

What Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Said After 80-59 Loss vs. North Carolina

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19703497_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield Suffered Foot Injury, Louisville 'Waiting' for Information on Severity

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19789480_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Louisville Clobbered By North Carolina to Remain Winless in ACC Play

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19722102_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Louisville F Brandon Huntley-Hatfield Out vs. North Carolina

By Matthew McGavic
179CB888-AF28-4368-BE70-ECF34CA690FE
Basketball

Game Day Live Blog: North Carolina at Louisville | Game 18

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_17601193_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. North Carolina Tar Heels

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19625787_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Watch: Kenny Payne, J.J. Traynor Preview Louisville's Matchup vs. North Carolina

By Matthew McGavic