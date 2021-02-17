FootballBasketballOther SportsSI.com
From The Pink Seats: Episode 9 - Spring Ball & Coach Speak Season

On this episode, Matt & Jacob dive into Louisville's spring practice, and introduce a new segment to the podcast.
(Photo of Scott Satterfield: Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal, Louisville Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On this episode of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast, Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic and State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane take a look into Louisville football's 2021 spring practice.

Matt & Jacob discuss the biggest storylines on both sides of the battle for the Cardinals, and dissect some of the more intriguing position battles going on. The duo also introduces a new segment to the show called 'Whatcha Mean?', where they take coach quotes from spring practice and interpret, you guessed it, what they really mean.

Give the podcast a listen below! If you enjoy it, make sure to like, subscribe and download on iTunes. Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @PinkSeatsPod.

