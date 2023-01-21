Skip to main content

From The Pink Seats: 2022 Season in Review | Defense w/ Dave Scull & Keith Wynne

On this episode, the guys continue their Season in Review series, bringing on 93.9 The Ville's Dave Scull and Card Chronicle's Keith Wynne to help break down the defense.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The annual Season in Review series on "From The Pink Seats" continues right along with a double dose of special guests.

On this episode, Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic, State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane and former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo welcome 93.9 The Ville co-host Dave Scull and Card Chronicle deputy editor Keith Wynne to the show to break down the defense.

The guys dive into each position group, handing out letter grades and assessing performnace and keystorylines, and also discuss how it impacts 2023 and beyond for Jeff Brohm. Which groups graded the highest? Which players took steps forward and which regressed?

