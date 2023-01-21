From The Pink Seats: 2022 Season in Review | Defense w/ Dave Scull & Keith Wynne
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The annual Season in Review series on "From The Pink Seats" continues right along with a double dose of special guests.
On this episode, Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic, State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane and former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo welcome 93.9 The Ville co-host Dave Scull and Card Chronicle deputy editor Keith Wynne to the show to break down the defense.
The guys dive into each position group, handing out letter grades and assessing performnace and keystorylines, and also discuss how it impacts 2023 and beyond for Jeff Brohm. Which groups graded the highest? Which players took steps forward and which regressed?
Give the podcast a listen below! If you enjoy it, make sure to like, subscribe and download on iTunes or Spotify. Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @PinkSeatsPod.
*If you are having trouble viewing the embedded episode, click here for Apple and here for Spotify*
(Photo of YaYa Diaby: Jared Anderson - Louisville Report)
