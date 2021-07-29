From The Pink Seats: Episodes 20, 21 - ACC Media Days with Cameron Teague & Keith Wynne

On this doubleheader, Matt & Jacob are joined by the Courier Journal's Cameron Teague and CardChronicle's Keith Wynne to discuss the impending 2021 season, as well as ACC Media Days.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic and State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane are back for another roundtable discussion with the Courier Journal's Cameron Teague and CardChronicle's Keith Wynne for a 'From The Pink Seats' doubleheader!

In part one of two, the guys break down the comments made at ACC Media Days by both Scott Satterfield & the players, as well as talk about multiple big storylines regarding the Cardinals entering the 2021 season.

In part two, the guys discuss media voting bias in the ACC, how it impacted Louisville's placement for 2021, the one player who wasn't voted First-Team but will 100% end with postseason honors, plus a deeper look at the depth chart.

