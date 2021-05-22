Sports Illustrated home
From The Pink Seats: Episode 15 - Interview with Gunter Brewer

On this episode, Matt & Jacob are joined by Louisville football wide receivers coach Gunter Brewer.
(Photo of Gunter Brewer: University of Louisville Athletics)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On this episode of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast, Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic and State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane are joined by Louisville football wide receivers coach Gunter Brewer.

Coach Brewer gives insight into the biggest challenging facing the position heading into 2021, talks about the progress and transition of Shai Werts to receiver, the competition in spring that led to reps for new players, as well as recruiting as a former NFL coach and what he thinks of Dez & Tutu's landing spots in the NFL.

Plus don't miss Coach Brewer talk in-depth about how he builds strong relationships with his players, including trying the Griddy for TikTok, why the Ole Miss game is a personal one for him and how he enjoys spending his time off the field in Louisville.

