Louisville Football's Full Updated 2020 Schedule Announced

Matthew McGavic

After the Atlantic Coast Conference made the decision move to a 10 conference games & one non-conference game scheduling model for the 2020 football season, the league finally announced the week-by-week schedule for all fifteen teams.

Below is the full schedule for the Louisville Cardinals:

  • Week 1: Western Kentucky (Saturday, Sep. 12th)
  • Week 2: Miami (Saturday, Sept. 19th)
  • Week 3: at Pittsburgh (Saturday, Sept. 26th)
  • Week 4: BYE
  • Week 5: at Georgia Tech (Friday, Oct. 9th)
  • Week 6: at Notre Dame (Saturday, Oct. 17th)
  • Week 7: Florida State (Saturday, Oct. 24th)
  • Week 8: Virginia Tech (Saturday, Oct. 31st)
  • Week 9: at Virginia (Saturday, Nov. 7th)
  • Week 10: BYE
  • Week 11: Syracuse (Friday, Nov. 20th)
  • Week 12: at Boston College (Friday, Nov. 27th)
  • Week 13: Wake Forest (Saturday, Dec. 5th)

*Bold Denotes Home Game

As part of the updated model, Louisville will now host Florida State, Miami, Syracuse, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest at Cardinal Stadium. Conversely, they will go on the road to face Boston College, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Pitt and Virginia.

NC State & Clemson have been removed from the previous schedule, while Miami, Georgia Tech and Pitt are new additions. Syracuse will now come to Louisville and not vice versa.

The Cardinals open the 2020 season with their only non-conference game of the season, hosting in-state rival Western Kentucky on Sept. 12 at Cardinal Stadium. 

The conference slate of games begins when Miami comes to town on Saturday, Sept. 19, and it will be the Hurricanes’ first visit to Cardinal Stadium since 2014 when UofL won 31-13 in their first game in the ACC

A three-game road trip begins on Saturday, Sept. 26 when the Cardinals travel to face Pittsburgh at Heinz Field, while also making its first visit to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech on Friday, Oct. 9.

After defeating Notre Dame in their first ever trip to South Bend in 2014, the Cardinals make a return trip to face the Fighting Irish on Saturday, Oct. 17. Notre Dame defeated Louisville 35-17 at Cardinal Stadium to open last season.

Louisville then returns home for a pair of ACC contests. UofL faces Florida State on Saturday, Oct. 24, and closes the month when Virginia Tech makes its first appearance in Louisville since 1992 on Saturday, Oct. 31.

Louisville continues its league slate with a trip to Charlottesville to face Virginia on Saturday, Nov. 7 before returning home to host Syracuse on Saturday, Nov. 20.

The final road game of the season takes place on Friday, Nov. 27 when the Cardinals face Boston College before coming back home to close the regular season on Dec. 5 against Wake Forest.

