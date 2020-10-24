Gameday Open Thread/Live Blog: Seminoles @ Cardinals | Game 6

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville returns home for the first time in over a month this Saturday to take on the Florida State Seminoles.

Despite giving up only 338 yards of offense, the Cardinals fell at No. 4 Notre Dame 12-7. The seven points allowed were the lowest the Cardinals have given up to a Power 5 opponent in the Scott Satterfield era.

FSU’s win over the No. 5 North Carolina marked the first victory in Doak Campbell Stadium for an unranked Florida State team over a top-five opponent since Oct. 16, 1965, when FSU defeated No. 5 Georgia 10-3.

Date/Time/Place: Saturday, October 24 at 12:00 p.m. EST, Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky.

Surface: Fieldturf

Capacity: 60,800

Records: Louisville 1-4, 0-4 in Atlantic Coast Conference, 8-5, 5-3 in 2019; Florida State 2-3, 1-3 in Atlantic Coast Conference, 6-7, 4-4 in 2019

Betting Line: Louisville by 5.0

Series Notes: Florida State owns a 16-4 all-time series advantage over the Cardinals, with the Seminoles winning four of the last seven contests. In the last meeting, Cam Akers scored three touchdowns and Alex Hornibrook came off the bench and threw a 60- yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter as Florida State defeated Louisville 35-24.

TV: ACC Network RSN (Fox Sports South); Tome Werme (PxP), James Bates (analyst) & Lyndsey Rowley (sidelines).

Radio (Louisville): 840 AM; Paul Rogers (PxP), Craig Swabek & Jody Demling (analysts)

Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Florida State Seminoles

Injury Notes: Everyone on Louisville's dress list to today’s game versus FSU is available to play.

Game Day Uniform: Louisville will be wearing red helmets & pants with black jerseys.

Weather Report: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Much colder. High 57F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20%.

Around the ACC This Week:

Syracuse at No. 1 Clemson - Kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 12:00 p.m. EST on ACC Network. Syracuse (1-4, 1-3) travels to Louisville on Nov. 20, Louisville does not play Clemson (5-0, 4-0) in 2020.

- Kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 12:00 p.m. EST on ACC Network. Syracuse (1-4, 1-3) travels to Louisville on Nov. 20, Louisville does not play Clemson (5-0, 4-0) in 2020. No. 23 NC State at No. 14 North Carolina - Kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 12:00 p.m. EST on ESPN. Louisville does not play NC State (4-1, 4-1) or North Carolina (3-1, 3-1) in 2020.

- Kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 12:00 p.m. EST on ESPN. Louisville does not play NC State (4-1, 4-1) or North Carolina (3-1, 3-1) in 2020. No. 3 Notre Dame at Pittsburgh - Kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 3:30 p.m. EST on ABC. Notre Dame (4-0, 3-0) defeated Louisville 12-7 on Oct. 17, Pitt (3-3, 2-3) defeated Louisville 23-20 on Sept. 26.

- Kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 3:30 p.m. EST on ABC. Notre Dame (4-0, 3-0) defeated Louisville 12-7 on Oct. 17, Pitt (3-3, 2-3) defeated Louisville 23-20 on Sept. 26. No. 19 Virginia Tech at Wake Forest - Kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 3:30 p.m. EST on ESPN3. Virginia Tech (3-1, 3-1) travels to Louisville on Oct. 31, Wake Forest (2-2, 1-2) travels to Louisville on Dec. 5.

- Kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 3:30 p.m. EST on ESPN3. Virginia Tech (3-1, 3-1) travels to Louisville on Oct. 31, Wake Forest (2-2, 1-2) travels to Louisville on Dec. 5. Georgia Tech at Boston College - Kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 4:00 p.m. EST on ACC Network. Georgia Tech (2-3, 2-2) defeated Louisville 46-27 on Oct. 9, Louisville travels to Boston College (3-2, 2-2) on Nov. 27.

- Kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 4:00 p.m. EST on ACC Network. Georgia Tech (2-3, 2-2) defeated Louisville 46-27 on Oct. 9, Louisville travels to Boston College (3-2, 2-2) on Nov. 27. Virginia at No. 11 Miami - Kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 8:00 p.m. EST on ACC Network. Louisville travels to play Virginia (1-3, 1-3) on Nov. 7, Miami (4-1, 3-1) defeated Louisville 47-34 on Sept. 19.

Scoring Plays:

TBD

(Photo of Cardinal Stadium: Matt McGavic)

