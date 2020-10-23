Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Florida State Seminoles

Florida State Seminoles (2-3, 1-3 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (1-4, 0-4 ACC)

- Kickoff: Saturday, October 24 at 12:00 p.m. EST

- Location: Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky.

- Weather Conditions: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. High 56F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20%.

- How To Watch: ACC Network RSN

- How To Listen: 790, 840 AM / 93.9 FM

- Betting Favorite: Louisville -5.0

- All-Time Series: Florida State leads 16-4

- Last Meeting: Florida State won 35-24 on Sept. 21, 2019 (Doak Campbell Stadium - Tallahassee, Fla.)

Game Notes

Louisville:

After giving up 47 points to Georgia Tech on Oct. 9, the Cardinals rose to the occasion, holding the Irish to 12 points and 338 yards of offense. The UofL defense limited the Irish to a pair of field goals and a touchdown in five trips into the red zone.

Despite giving up only 338 yards of offense, the Cardinals fell at No. 4 Notre Dame 12-7. The seven points allowed were the lowest the Cardinals have given up to a Power 5 opponent in the Scott Satterfield era.

Quarterback Malik Cunningham completed (16-of-19) 84.2 percent of his throws, but only threw for 124 yards and a touchdown in a loss to Notre Dame. It’s the 11th-straight game with a touchdown pass for the junior quarterback.

The Louisville defense flustered Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book into an 11-of-19 throwing day for only 106 yards sacks, and sacked him four times. Entering the game averaging 202.7 yards a game, Book averaged just 5.6 yards an attempt and 9.6 yards a completion.

Reserve linebacker Monty Montgomery recorded a career best 13 tackles and recorded a pair. Montgomery leads the team with 4.0 sacks and owns 9.0 in two seasons.

Tight end Marshon Ford scored on a one-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter versus Notre Dame, which was his 11th touchdown reception of his career, tying him for fourth all-time among tight ends at UofL.

Linebacker Dorian Etheridge continues to play in the opposition’s backfield after recording another tackle for loss in the defeat at Notre Dame. Etheridge ranks seventh nationally and leads the ACC in that category with an average of 1.9 per game. He leads the country with 9.5 tackles for loss.

Florida State:

FSU’s win over the No. 5 North Carolina Tar Heels marked the first victory in Doak Campbell Stadium for an unranked Florida State team over a top-five opponent since Oct. 16, 1965, when FSU defeated No. 5 Georgia 10-3. The Seminoles led UNC 31-7 at halftime, the 3rd-largest halftime deficit by a top-5 team in the past 15 years according to ESPN Stats & Information. The 24-point lead was FSU's largest halftime lead against a top-5 team since Oct. 10, 1964 when the Seminoles held a 27-0 lead over No. 5 Kentucky on their way to a 48-6 win.

FSU ranks 1st in the NCAA with five blocked kicks this season. The Seminoles are the only team in the country with at least one blocked field goal, PAT and punt this season and are the only team to have blocked multiple field goals and multiple punts. Individually, Marvin Wilson leads the NCAA with three blocked kicks.

Since Jordan Travis became Florida State's primary quarterback, FSU has scored on 15 of 31 drives with him behind center. After Travis entered the win vs. Jacksonville State, the Seminoles scored touchdowns on six of their last seven drives, including five straight touchdown drives, marking the first time FSU scored touchdowns on five straight drives since taking six straight drives to the end zone Nov. 18, 2017 vs. Delaware State.

Preseason All-ACC selection Asante Samuel, Jr. ranks 1st in the nation with three interceptions and eight passes defended. He also is 2nd nationally with two fumble recoveries.

Consensus preseason All-American defensive tackle Marvin Wilson returned for his senior season after being rated as Mel Kiper Jr.'s No. 3 defensive tackle prospect in the 2020 NFL Draft prior to announcing his intent to remain at Florida State for his senior season.

In four games this season, WR Tamorrion Terry leads FSU with 21 catches, 275 yards and 68.8 yards per game.

Depth Charts

Here are the depth charts for both teams ahead of their matchup: Louisville vs. Florida State

Uniform Report

Louisville will be wearing red helmets & pants with black jerseys.

Team Captains

Louisville (season): Quarterback Micale Cunningham, wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick, inside linebacker CJ Avery, inside linebacker Dorian Etheridge and tight end Marshon Ford

Florida State (season): Defensive lineman Marvin Wilson

Additional Coverage

