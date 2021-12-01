Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    Game Day Live Blog: Louisville at Michigan State | Game 7

    With their head coach back with the program, the Cardinals now embark on their first true road game of the 2021-22 season.
    EAST LANSING, Mich. - With head coach Chris Mack back on the sidelines, the Louisville men's basketball program is set to play their first true road game of the season, facing Michigan State as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

    Under the wing of assistant coach Mike Pegues, the Cardinals began the season a tad slow, but have started trending in the right direction. Thanks to impressive efforts on the defensive end and with rebounding, Louisville took down Mississippi State and Maryland to win the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship.

    As for the Spartans, they are they are certainly one to watch out for. While they have blowout losses to top-ten squads Kansas and Baylor, they also have a pair on impressive wins over Loyola Chicago and UConn. They currently sit at No. 22 in the country.

    Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

    ********************

    Louisville Cardinals (5-1, 0-0 ACC) at Michigan State Spartans (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) Game Day Feed:

    *If you cannot see the game day feed, click on the 'View the embedded media' hyperlink*

    ********************

    (Photo of Breslin Center via Musco Sports Lighting)

    breslin1200x600-1024x512
