Game Day Live Blog: Cardinals vs. Rebels | Game 1

Louisville kicks off the 2021 season vs. Ole Miss in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game.

ATLANTA - The 2021 college football season is finally here. Louisville will kick off the season under the lights and in primetime, heading on down to Atlanta, Ga. to square off with Ole Miss in the annual Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game.

Louisville is coming off of a season in which they went 4-7 overall and 3-7 in the ACC. There is optimism for a rebound, as they had a top 30 offense and top 40 defense in 2020, but work has to be done on their -12 turnover margin.

Ole Miss sports one of the most entertaining offenses in all of college football. But, due to the defense giving up nearly as much, the Rebels only finished 5-5 on the year and 4-5 in the SEC. Coming off an impressive bowl win vs. Indiana, year two under Kiffin has potential to show improvement on both sides.

Related: Louisville Cardinals vs. Ole Miss Rebels Preview

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below.

********************

Louisville Cardinals (0-0, 0-0 ACC) vs. Ole Miss Rebels (0-0, 0-0 SEC) Game Day Feed:

*If you cannot see the game day feed, click on the 'View the embedded media' hyperlink*

********************

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp on Twitter