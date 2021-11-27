Game Day Live Blog: Kentucky at Louisville | Game 12

The Cardinals conclude the 2021 regular season with the annual Battle for the Governor's Cup against the Wildcats.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of back-to-back blowout victories, the Louisville football program is returning home for their regular season finale, taking on Kentucky in the annual Battle for the Governor's Cup.

Like in their game vs. Syracuse, Louisville scored fast and often at Duke. They put up nine total touchdowns, including seven from quarterback Malik Cunningham, who became only the second player in FBS history to pass for 300+ yards and rush for 200+ yards in a game.

As for Kentucky, it has been a tale of two halves this season. Opening up the season 6-0 and ranked as high as the No. 11 team in the nation, the Wildcats have gone 2-3 since and are currently unranked.

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

********************

Kentucky Wildcats (8-3, 5-3 SEC) at Louisville Cardinals (6-5, 4-4 ACC) Game Day Feed:

*If you cannot see the game day feed, click on the 'View the embedded media' hyperlink*

********************

(Photo of Cardinal Stadium via Matt McGavic - Louisville Report)

