    December 28, 2021
    Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Air Force | First Responder Bowl

    Follow for live updates, notes, injury updates and analysis from the Cardinals’ bowl matchup vs. the Falcons.
    DALLAS - After ending the 2021 regular season with a blowout loss to Kentucky, the Louisville football program will attempt to head into the offseason on a positive note, taking on Air Force in the First Responder Bowl.

    From start to finish, the Cardinals were dominated by their in-state rival at home, losing 52-21. Louisville was held to just 352 yards of offense, while allowing 511 to Kentucky, with quarterback Will Levis amassing 272 total yards and four rushing touchdowns.

    As for Air Force, they had a successful 2021 regular season, tying with Utah State for their division in the Mountain West Conference. They were able to take down both Boise State and Nevada on the road, and were competitive in their three losses to conference champion Utah State, then-ranked San Diego State and Army.

    Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

    ********************

    Louisville Cardinals (6-6, 4-4 ACC) vs. Air Force Falcons (9-3, 6-2 MW) Game Day Feed:

    *If you cannot see the game day feed, click on the 'View the embedded media' hyperlink*

    ********************

    (Photo of Gerald J. Ford Stadium via SMU Athletics)

    Football

