September 11, 2021
Game Day Live Blog: Colonels @ Cardinals | Game 2

Louisville returns home from Atlanta for their 2021 home-opener against Eastern Kentucky.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following a trip to Atlanta, Ga. to open up the 2021 season, the Louisville football program is making the return to Cardinal Stadium with their home-opener against Eastern Kentucky.

The Cardinals came stumbling out of the gates to start the new season, falling 43-24 to Ole Miss at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Louisville could never establish any sort of rhythm against the Rebels, resulting in them trailing 26-0 entering halftime, and getting out-gained by over 200 yards of total offense at the end of the game.

As for the Colonels, they found a little more success in their season opener. Taking part in their first game as a member of the ASUN (formerly Atlantic Sun) Conference, they held off a fourth quarter rally from Western Carolina, and claimed a 31-28 road victory.

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (1-0, 0-0 ASUN) at Louisville Cardinals (0-1, 0-0 ACC) Game Day Feed:

*If you cannot see the game day feed, click on the 'View the embedded media' hyperlink*

