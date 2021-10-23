    • October 23, 2021
    Game Day Live Blog: Boston College at Louisville | Game 7

    Both the Cardinals and the Eagles are looking to snap a two-game losing streak
    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After coming off of a much-needed bye week, the Louisville football program will be back in action this weekend at Cardinal Stadium to host Boston College.

    The Cardinals will be looking to get back in the right direction after back-to-back heartbreaking losses. Their own miscues, some questionable officiating and a last-minute field goal saw them fall at Wake Forest, which was then followed up by a complete fourth quarter collapse at home vs. Virginia.

    As for the Eagles, like Louisville, they are also looking to snap a two-game skid - as well as capture their first conference win of the season. After opening up the year at 4-0, the Eagles then dropped a nail-biter at Clemson, then proceeded to get blown out at home by NC State.

    Related: Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Boston College Eagles

    Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

    Boston College Eagles (4-2, 0-2 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (3-3, 1-2 ACC) Game Day Feed:

    *If you cannot see the game day feed, click on the 'View the embedded media' hyperlink*

    (Photo of Cardinal Stadium: Matt McGavic - Louisville Report)

