Game Day Live Blog: Louisville at NC State | Game 7

The Cardinals are heading to Raleigh, N.C. on the heels of breaking a two-game losing streak.

RALEIGH, N.C. - After snapping a two-game losing streak to get on the right side of .500 for the season, the Louisville football program now heads to Raleigh, N.C. for a road matchup with NC State.

Fueled by a fervent running game and their best defensive performance of the season, Louisville was able to capture a home 28-14 victory against Boston College. The Cardinals ran for 331 yards - including 133 and three touchdowns from Malik Cunningham - and held the Eagles to just 266 yards and 3.9 yards per play.

Meanwhile, NC State - then ranked No. 18 - found themselves on the wrong end of a 31-30 decision at Miami. Despite 310 yards and two touchdowns from Wolfpack QB Devin Leary, backup Canes QB Tyler Van Dyke added 325 yards and four touchdowns of his own in the back-and-forth shootout.

Louisville Cardinals (4-3, 2-2 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (5-2, 2-1 ACC) Game Day Feed:

