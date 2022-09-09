Game Day Live Blog: Louisville at UCF | Game 2

ORLANDO, Fla. - Following an incredibly disappointing season-opener at Syracuse, the Louisville football program is staying on the road, traveling down to Orlando for a matchup at UCF.

Against the Orange, Murphy's Law was in full effect for the Cardinals, as anything that could for wrong, did go wrong. Quarterback Malik Cunningham had one of his worst performances as a starter, and the Louisville could not capitalize on multiple opportunities, resulting in a 31-7 thumping at the JMA Wireless Dome.

As for the Knights, it was the complete opposite for them in their season-opener against FCS foe South Carolina State. New starting quarterback John Rhys Plumlee totaled 394 yards and offense and five touchdowns, running back Isaiah Bowser ran for two touchdowns and 83 yards, and the UCF defense held the Bulldogs to just 91 yards of offense.

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

Louisville Cardinals (0-1, 0-1 ACC) at UCF Knights (1-0, 0-0 American) Game Day Feed:

*If you cannot see the game day feed, click on the 'View the embedded media' hyperlink*

(Photo of Bounce House via RateYourSeats)

