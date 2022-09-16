Skip to main content

Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Florida State | Game 3

The Cardinals host the Seminoles in their first home game of the 2022 season.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After getting back on the right track with a bounce-back win over UCF, the Louisville football program is now set to play their first home game of the 2022 season, welcoming Florida State to Cardinal Stadium

Against the Knights, the Cardinals turned in a much better performance than the week before against Syracuse. The defense forced ten consecutive stops, quarterback Malik Cunningham looked like his old self with 316 total yards of offense, resulting in a 20-14 upset win at the Bounce House.

As for the Seminoles, they are coming off of an impressive 24-23 win over LSU. They nearly blew a 14-point fourth quarter lead and needed a blocked PAT to hold onto the win, but taking down the Tigers in the Superdome is no easy task.

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

Florida State Seminoles (2-0, 0-0 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (1-1, 0-1 ACC) Game Day Feed:

*If you cannot see the game day feed, click on the 'View the embedded media' hyperlink*

