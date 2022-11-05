Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. James Madison | Game 9

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following their defensive dismantling of then-No. 10 Wake Forest, the Louisville football program will cap off their three-game home stand this weekend against James Madison in a matchup that has a three-game win streak and bowl eligibility on the line.

Trailing by a point at halftime, the Cardinals then proceeded to smother the Demon Deacons in the third quarter. The Cardinals forced six turnovers that resulted in 35 points in this period alone, en route to a 48-21 dismantling that was fueled by eight total turnovers forced.

As for James Madison, they've had a rough go as of late. In their first year operating at the FBS level, they started the season 5-0, even earning the No. 25 spot in the AP Poll. However, they're now on a two-game losing streak, falling 45-38 at Georgia Southern and 26-12 vs. Marshall.

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

********************

James Madison Dukes (5-2, 3-2 Sun Belt) at Louisville Cardinals (5-3, 3-3 ACC) Game Day Feed:

*If you cannot see the game day feed, click on the 'View the embedded media' hyperlink*

********************

(Photo of Cardinal Stadium: Matt McGavic - Louisville Report)

