Garrick McGee Officially Named as Louisville's Wide Receivers Coach

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – New University of Louisville football head coach Jeff Brohm has added Garrick McGee to his first coaching staff.

An assistant at Purdue last season, McGee will coach the Louisville wide receivers.

McGee is starting his second stint on the Louisville staff, having previously worked as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach during the 2014 and 2015 seasons under Bobby Petrino. With McGee coordinating the UofL offense, the Cards averaged 30 points per game in two seasons with a 17-9 overall record.

McGee left Louisville to become the offensive coordinator at Illinois, where he worked for two seasons. He also worked two years at Missouri and Florida before joining Brohm’s staff at Purdue.

In his only season at Purdue, McGee coached wide receiver Charlie Jones, who earned second team AP All-America honors after leading the country with 110 receptions and 1,361 yards receiving. Jones also finished the regular season with a team-high 12 touchdowns.

McGee served as the head coach at UAB for two seasons prior to his first stint at Louisville. He was hired at UAB after four seasons at Arkansas, including two as the offensive coordinator. McGee helped Arkansas to final rankings of No. 12 in 2010 and No. 5 in 2011 during his two years as offensive coordinator for the Razorbacks. Arkansas led the SEC in total offense and ranked No. 29 nationally in 2011 at 438.1 yards per game, while scoring 40+ points on six occasions.

McGee was influential in the development of quarterback Ryan Mallet at Arkansas. The former Michigan transfer broke 45 school records and was just the third SEC quarterback to surpass 3,500 yards passing in consecutive seasons. Before departing Arkansas for the UAB head job, McGee was a finalist for the 2011 Broyles Award, presented to the nation’s top assistant coach.

McGee has also held coaching positions at Northwestern, UNLV, Toledo, Northern Iowa and Langston University, along with two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

McGee attended Booker T. Washington High in Tulsa and played for his father, the late Larry McGee. He played at Arizona State in 1991 and 1992 and went to Northeastern Oklahoma A&M; in 1993 before transferring to Oklahoma.

A graduate of Oklahoma, McGee earned a bachelor’s degree in 1996, where he played two seasons and ended his career fourth on OU’s career passing yards list (2,449 yards). He was voted the Big Eight Newcomer of the Year by the league’s coaches in 1994.

McGee and his wife Tiffany, have two sons, Cameron and Grant.

(Photo of Garrick McGee: Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter