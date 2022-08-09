Listen: Greg Gasparato, Marvin Dallas Talk Louisville's Fall Camp

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The 2022 college football season is less than a month away, and Louisville is now almost a week into their preseason fall camp, which started last Wednesday.

The Cardinals are approaching a crucial year four under head coach Scott Satterfield, and so far in camp, as well as the offseason in general, the players have been performing like it they have something to prove.

"I think the guys had a heck of an offseason," Louisville outside linebackers coach Greg Gasparato said Monday after practice. "They took it upon themselves to do a little bit extra. I think it started with attitude, and I got a great room just coming into it."

Outside linebacker is a position where there is plenty of quality depth. Obviously it is headlined by Yasir Abdullah, but guys like Marvin Dallas, Kam Wilson, Ben Perry, Nicario Harper, Allen Smith and Popeye Williams give Louisville plenty of viable options at both the CARD and DOG outside linebacker spots.

"The competition is is great right now," Dallas said. "It's not easy. Like coach told me, "everybody that's in front is not actually a starter. It's just for show." We are competing against each other, working, to see who's gonna get that No. 1 spot.

Following the Cardinals' fall camp practice on Monday, Gasparato and Mitchell took time to meet with the media. They discussed the various pieces at outside linebacker, Dallas' progression over the offseason, co-defensive coordinator Wes McGriff's impact, and more.

Below is the audio from their press conference:

(Photo of Marvin Dallas: Michael Clevenger - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

