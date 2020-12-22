DL Jared Goldwire Not Returning to Louisville

The starting nose tackle for the Cardinals will not take advantage of an extra year of eligibility, a school spokesperson told Louisville Report

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville football senior defensive tackle Jared Goldwire will not be returning for a fourth year with the program, a school spokesperson told Louisville Report.

Goldwire had the opportunity to take advantage of an extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to COVID-19 and return for a fifth year, but decided against it. The spokesman tells Louisville Report that it is not yet known if he will declare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

He is the sixth senior to make the decision to move on from the Cardinals following the 2020 season. Wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick, outside linebacker Rodjay Burns and cornerback Marlon Character all declared for the 2021 NFL Draft; while quarterback Jawon Pass & safety Russ Yeast entered the transfer portal as graduate transfers.

The 6-foot-6, 305-pound nose tackle started in 10 games for Louisville this season, collecting a career-high 35 tackles (20 solo), 5.0 tackles for loss, and 2.0 sacks. For his efforts, he was named to Associated Press All-ACC Second Team.

Joining the program in 2018 as a JUCO transfer from Fort Scott Community College, the Tacoma, Wash. native totaled 83 tackles (46 solo), 10.0 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, four pass deflections and one forced fumble in 32 career games as a Cardinal.

Louisville finished their 2020 campaign with a 4-7 overall record and 3-7 mark in ACC play.

